Why You Should Think Twice About Selling Your Home Without an Agent

Listing your house as “for sale by owner” might seem like a way to save money, but it could backfire.

Many buyers and their agents don’t take FSBO properties seriously.

A real estate agent would notice problems with your home that you might miss and could help you market your house effectively.

An agent could show your home for you and put prospective buyers at ease.

A professional familiar with the local market could set the right asking price and negotiate.

If you sold your house yourself and made a legal mistake, the buyer could sue you later. But real estate agents have insurance to handle those situations.