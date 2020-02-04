Halstead Agents Recognized as 2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Winners

Search
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in comments
Search in excerpt
Filter by Custom Post Type
Content from
{ "homeurl": "https://rismedia.com/", "resultstype": "vertical", "resultsposition": "hover", "itemscount": 4, "imagewidth": 70, "imageheight": 70, "resultitemheight": "auto", "showauthor": 0, "showdate": 1, "showdescription": 1, "charcount": 3, "noresultstext": "No results!", "didyoumeantext": "Did you mean:", "defaultImage": "https://rismedia.com/wp-content/plugins/ajax-search-pro/img/default.jpg", "highlight": 0, "highlightwholewords": 1, "openToBlank": 1, "scrollToResults": 0, "resultareaclickable": 1, "autocomplete": { "enabled": 1, "googleOnly": 1, "lang": "en", "mobile": 1 }, "triggerontype": 1, "triggeronclick": 1, "triggeronreturn": 1, "triggerOnFacetChange": 1, "trigger": { "delay": 300, "autocomplete_delay": 310 }, "overridewpdefault": 0, "override_method": "post", "redirectonclick": 0, "redirectClickTo": "results_page", "redirect_on_enter": 0, "redirectEnterTo": "results_page", "redirect_url": "?s={phrase}", "settingsimagepos": "left", "settingsVisible": 0, "hresulthidedesc": "0", "prescontainerheight": "400px", "pshowsubtitle": "0", "pshowdesc": "1", "closeOnDocClick": 1, "iifNoImage": "description", "iiRows": 2, "iiGutter": 5, "iitemsWidth": 200, "iitemsHeight": 200, "iishowOverlay": 1, "iiblurOverlay": 1, "iihideContent": 1, "loaderLocation": "auto", "analytics": 0, "analyticsString": "", "show_more": { "url": "?s={phrase}", "action": "ajax" }, "mobile": { "trigger_on_type": 1, "trigger_on_click": 1, "hide_keyboard": 0 }, "compact": { "enabled": 1, "width": "300px", "closeOnMagnifier": 1, "closeOnDocument": 0, "position": "fixed", "overlay": 0 }, "animations": { "pc": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "fadeInDown" }, "mob": { "settings": { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "results" : { "anim" : "fadedrop", "dur" : 300 }, "items" : "voidanim" } }, "autop": { "state": "disabled", "phrase": "", "count": 100 } }

Halstead Agents Recognized as 2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Winners

By RISMedia Staff

0 comments

Share This Post Now!

Halstead, a leading residential real estate brokerage in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, announced that 13 of its New Jersey agents were recognized as 2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Winners. The award honors those members who have displayed excellence in the field of salesmanship.

The following Halstead agents are this year’s Circle of Excellence Sales Award recipients:

2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Platinum:

  • Peter Cossio, Hoboken Office
  • Christine Lane, Montclair Office

2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Gold:

  • Allison Maguire, Montclair Office
  • Sharon Shahinian, Hoboken Office
  • Dale Fior, Hoboken Office

2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Silver:

  • Bradley Horner, Montclair Office
  • Gwendolynn Van der Zyppe, Montclair Office

2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Bronze:

  • Elsie Barrick, Montclair Office
  • Isaac De Castro, Hoboken Office
  • Lisa Dennin, Montclair Office
  • Maria Oblow, Hoboken Office
  • Elaine Pardalos, Montclair Office
  • Richard Woodhull, Hoboken Office

“Congratulations to the Halstead NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Award recipients. We are thrilled for our agents who have been honored with this well-deserved statewide recognition. These prestigious awards are a testament to our agents’ hard work, expertise and dedication to their clients,” says Eugene Cordano, Halstead’s vice president, executive director of Sales in New Jersey.

The 2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award levels are:

  • Platinum: $20 million and 30 units minimum, or 125 units
  • Gold: $12 million and 25 units minimum, or 90 units
  • Silver: $6.5 million and 20 units minimum, or 70 units
  • Bronze: $2.5 million and 15 units minimum, or 30 units

Â For more information, please visit www.halstead.com.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

View Cart Checkout Continue Shopping
192.168.100.57