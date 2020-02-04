Halstead Agents Recognized as 2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Winners

Halstead, a leading residential real estate brokerage in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, announced that 13 of its New Jersey agents were recognized as 2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Winners. The award honors those members who have displayed excellence in the field of salesmanship.

The following Halstead agents are this year’s Circle of Excellence Sales Award recipients:

2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Platinum:

Peter Cossio , Hoboken Office

, Hoboken Office Christine Lane, Montclair Office

2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Gold:

Allison Maguire , Montclair Office

, Montclair Office Sharon Shahinian , Hoboken Office

, Hoboken Office Dale Fior, Hoboken Office

2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Silver:

Bradley Horner , Montclair Office

, Montclair Office Gwendolynn Van der Zyppe, Montclair Office



2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Bronze:

Elsie Barrick , Montclair Office

, Montclair Office Isaac De Castro , Hoboken Office

, Hoboken Office Lisa Dennin , Montclair Office

, Montclair Office Maria Oblow , Hoboken Office

, Hoboken Office Elaine Pardalos , Montclair Office

, Montclair Office Richard Woodhull, Hoboken Office

“Congratulations to the Halstead NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Award recipients. We are thrilled for our agents who have been honored with this well-deserved statewide recognition. These prestigious awards are a testament to our agents’ hard work, expertise and dedication to their clients,” says Eugene Cordano, Halstead’s vice president, executive director of Sales in New Jersey.

The 2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award levels are:

Platinum: $20 million and 30 units minimum, or 125 units

Gold: $12 million and 25 units minimum, or 90 units

Silver: $6.5 million and 20 units minimum, or 70 units

Bronze: $2.5 million and 15 units minimum, or 30 units

Â For more information, please visit www.halstead.com.