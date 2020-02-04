Halstead Agents Recognized as 2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Winners

Halstead, a leading residential real estate brokerage in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, announced that 13 of its New Jersey agents were recognized as 2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of ExcellenceÂ® Sales AwardÂ® Winners. The award honors those members who have displayed excellence in the field of salesmanship.
The following Halstead agents are this year’s Circle of Excellence Sales Award recipients:
2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Platinum:
- Peter Cossio, Hoboken Office
- Christine Lane, Montclair Office
2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Gold:
- Allison Maguire, Montclair Office
- Sharon Shahinian, Hoboken Office
- Dale Fior, Hoboken Office
2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Silver:
- Bradley Horner, Montclair Office
- Gwendolynn Van der Zyppe, Montclair Office
2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award Bronze:
- Elsie Barrick, Montclair Office
- Isaac De Castro, Hoboken Office
- Lisa Dennin, Montclair Office
- Maria Oblow, Hoboken Office
- Elaine Pardalos, Montclair Office
- Richard Woodhull, Hoboken Office
“Congratulations to the Halstead NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Award recipients. We are thrilled for our agents who have been honored with this well-deserved statewide recognition. These prestigious awards are a testament to our agents’ hard work, expertise and dedication to their clients,” says Eugene Cordano, Halstead’s vice president, executive director of Sales in New Jersey.
The 2019 NJ RealtorsÂ® Circle of Excellence Sales Award levels are:
- Platinum: $20 million and 30 units minimum, or 125 units
- Gold: $12 million and 25 units minimum, or 90 units
- Silver: $6.5 million and 20 units minimum, or 70 units
- Bronze: $2.5 million and 15 units minimum, or 30 units
For more information, please visit www.halstead.com.