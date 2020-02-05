Agents Must Evolve to Meet the Shifting Expectations of Consumers

In 2019, Salesforce released their Third Annual Edition of the State of the Connected Customer, in their report they discussed the shifting expectations of consumers and their demand for better experiences.

According to the report, 73% of customers expect companies to understand their needs and expectations, 62% of customers expect companies to adapt based on their behavior and 69% of customers expect connected experiences.

With this in mind, how are you and your brokerage shifting your playbook to meet the shifting expectations of modern-day consumers?

Many brokerages have begun building out their tech stacks, this has been a big shift in the industry and it’s key to not get lost down the rabbit hole of new technologies.

There are few key takeaways from those statistics which should be the focus of an agent’s utilization of tech, they are:

Agents and brokers need to use tools that help gain knowledge about their prospects

What an agent or broker learns from this knowledge must be shown in the way they interact with their prospects

When an agent or broker has an interaction in the offline world, that experience needs to continue into the online world as seamlessly as possible

This report is indicative of the fact that consumers are increasingly less likely to haggle or worry over fees and commissions. Instead they will decide who to conduct business with based on the value provided before, during and post transaction.

Continuity, consistency and relevancy in the content you provide will not only create repeat customers but also win back lost customers, generate referrals and identify brand new prospects.

So what’s next?

Well the first thing you should do, is focus on your existing sphere and how you can deliver them the best experience possible.

What’s the best and most direct online approach to speak to your sphere? Email.

ActivePipe specialises in helping agents send automated, personalized and dynamic drip campaigns for each of their specific customer segments.

Our detailed prospect and property reporting arms agents with the information they need to have conversations that convert, connecting the online behavior of a prospect with the offline world where deals are won.