Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Celebrates Success at Annual Awards

Every year, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty team turns its attention to the company’s Annual Awards. Interest, anticipation and enthusiasm builds leading up to the event, when hundreds of real estate professionals gather to celebrate, connect and learn who earned the company’s highest honors.

With a red-carpet entrance and Hollywood glam, the lively and imaginative event demonstrated how excellence earned through dedicated efforts inspires prosperity, recognition, respect and satisfaction. The company is proud to represent real estate’s “Forever Brand” and celebrate its REALTORS®’ award-winning achievements.

“Our Forever Agents are dedicated industry leaders with an enduring commitment to their clients and the community, and I am so appreciative of their loyalty and contributions to our success,” says Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President and CEO Christy Budnick. “Our team understands that the concept of home-buying and -selling doesn’t start or end with the transaction. Together, our company will forever serve the lives, lifestyle and needs of our clients.”

Company awards presentations highlighted the event, recognizing numerous achievements including the firm’s impressive accomplishments.

In 2019, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty achieved more than $1.2 billion in closed sales. According to the company, it continues to be the leader in luxury properties (priced $750,000 and above) throughout Northeast Florida. In the luxury division, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ranked No. 1 in closed sales with a 14.8 percent marketshare, No. 1 in new listings with a 13.6 percent marketshare, No. 1 in pending sales with a 14.5 percent marketshare and No. 1 in active listings with a 20 percent marketshare in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties.

The company’s 2019 top producers were honored for their accomplishments and success. The top company award winners include:

Stefanie Bernstein of the St. Augustine/Murabella office was named Top Listing Agent with 53 listings.

The Ponte Vedra Office, under the leadership of Managing Broker Holly Hayes, received the Top Office/Chairman's Cup award, which recognizes success in a number of categories, including client feedback, recruiting, listing sides, closed sides, per person productivity, closed volume and profitability.

For more information, please visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.