Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® Re-Launches Young Professionals Networking Group for 2020

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® (HGAR) has relaunched its Young Professionals Network (YPN) group for 2020, following a two-year hiatus. YPN, which was originally established by the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) in 2006, is tasked with helping the younger generation of REALTORSÂ® build a stronger link with the real estate industry and expand networking and business opportunities.

“When we surveyed our membership last year for our new Strategic Planning process, one of the surprising things we learned is how many younger agents are entering the businessâ€”some even choosing real estate as a first career,” explains Gail Fattizzi, HGAR president. “Working with some of them myself, I understand how much they are looking for a support network, and trying to figure out how to engage and get involved in the industry on a higher level.”

Fattizzi tapped Richard Herska, HGAR’s regional director for Rockland County, to chair the newly relaunched group, which recently held its 2020 Kickoff Networking event at Bistro Z at the DoubleTree Hotel in Tarrytown.

“I’m also a member of the Association’s new engagement task force so my goal is to help provide networking and education for all of our new members, and anyone who would like to be more involved,” says Herska.

Other events for the year include happy hour mixers in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and Orange counties, as well as the Bronx. In addition, YPN will work with HGAR’s Education Council to offer interesting panel discussions and workshops to help agents with their businesses.

“We want our new membersâ€”and even our seasoned membersâ€”to know that the door is always open to you at YPN,” adds Herska.

Herska also plans to get involved with community service, and looks forward to working with the Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation to participate in more volunteer efforts.

“Jen Stevenson, our [New York State Association of REALTORSÂ®] President, has chosen ‘community service’ as her theme for 2020,” explains Herska.Â “I think it’s so important that we REALTORSÂ® also give back to the local communities.”

YPN events will be posted on HGAR.com and all are welcome to attend. Their motto is “Young in age, young in the business and young at heart.”

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® is a not-for-profit trade association consisting of almost 13,000 real estate professionals doing business in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Orange counties as well as the Bronx and Manhattan. It is the second-largest REALTORÂ®Â Association in New York, and one of the largest in the country.



For more information, please visit www.hgar.com.