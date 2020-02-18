5 Unique Design Styles Millennials Love

Here are five interior design styles millennials love.

Warm Minimalism

Warm up millennial minimalism with earth tones, natural textures and handmade objects.

Maximalism

On the other end of the spectrum is maximalism. Love collecting items from different places, time periods and design movements? Maximalism is for you!

Grandmillennial

Some millennials prefer to decorate with an eclectic mix of antique objects, needlepoint pillows and chintz fabrics the way their grandmothers used to.

Transitional

Walking the line between traditional and contemporary, transitional style holds widespread appeal with millennials.

Memphis Movement

The Memphis Movement of the 1980s has influenced current tastes with the popular shade of “millennial pink” and the resurgence of terrazzo surfaces and graphic patterns.