Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties Launches Complimentary Concierge for Life Service

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties is now offering an exclusive concierge for life service to their clients through MoveEasy’s multi-channel lifetime concierge platform.

With over 1,800 agents in over 50 offices across Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties has always been committed to providing excellent service to their clients. This new alliance will further enhance their commitment by extending their relationships with their clients for life, which is in line with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network’s tagline, “Real Estate’s Forever Brand.”

The MoveEasy service will enable Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties to provide its clients with everything they’ll need for moving and home management. Any Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties client will be able to access their sales executive’s preferred vendors and benefit from moving deals available through the platform.

When a homebuyer or seller works with a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties agent, they are automatically granted exclusive access to the “Concierge for Life” program. Some of the features of the program include:

Getting help with mortgage, insurance and title services

Getting moving quotes from top-rated moving companies

Setting up utilities at the new home

Scheduling digital services such as internet, cable and home security

Mail forwarding with the USPS

Getting updated driver’s license information

Reserving storage space and arranging vehicle shipment

Connecting with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties agents’ preferred vendors, such as painters, cleaners, etc.

Receiving personalized recommendations for home-related services through a MoveEasy Concierge for Life

Every homebuyer or seller that utilizes the MoveEasy Concierge for Life program through Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties will also be assigned a dedicated concierge. This personal, human concierge will remain with the client throughout their lifetime, and provide free assistance with various moving, home management and utility needs.

Clients can access their personal Concierge for Life through call, text and email, as well as their Amazon Echo and Google Home devices. Integration with these voice-activated technologies makes it incredibly simple for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties clients to access MoveEasy’s wide range of services.

Katie Redican, VP of Operations for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Westchester Properties, says, “Our sales executives can offer their clients a truly personalized real-life concierge that helps them with all of their moving and home management needs from one centralized location. This partnership is a game changer for the way our sales executives do business. MoveEasy not only provides them with the assurance that their clients are being guided through all tasks of the moving process, but also that they are provided with access to preferred and trusted vendors for an even more seamless and stress-free moving process.”

“We are excited to partner with an industry leader like Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England. Closing on a home is exciting, but once the reality of moving and homeownership sets in, it can completely kill the joy,” says Venkatesh Ganapathy, MoveEasy’s CEO. “Instead of stressing over all of the different things one needs to do during this time, MoveEasy figures it all out for the homeowner. In addition, our service is fully integrated with the technologies that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England uses, making it extremely easy for their agents to share this service with their clients.”

“Feedback from our agents and clients has been positive! Everyone is very excited about the partnership. They love how easy it is to communicate with their concierge (text, email, phone),” says Redican.

For more information, please visit www.moveeasy.com/realestate.

