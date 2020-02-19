Find a Good Mechanic in Your New Town

Outside of your home, your car is likely the most expensive thing you own. That makes finding a good mechanic an essential step to take when you move into a new house.

Here are some ways to find the automobile wizard who can keep your car or truck running smoothly.

What to Look For

You may need to bring your car to a few shops before settling on the right one, but it is a good idea to establish a relationship with a mechanic so that they become familiar with your car. Price and quality of work are the most important factors, but also consider how quickly they get a job done, if they’re attentive to your questions and if they treat you with respect. There also are mechanics who specialize in foreign cars or certain makes and models.

Ask For References

If you have a current mechanic who you like and trust, ask them if they know of anyone who’s talented and reliable in your new neighborhood. You also can ask your REALTOR® and, of course, your new neighbors.

Do Your Homework

Thanks to the internet, you can find feedback and reviews on just about any business in your new community, including mechanics. Check out websites like Yelp for reviews. A local chamber of commerce is another great resource when it comes to finding great businesses.

Start With Something Simple

Hopefully, your car won’t need major work shortly after you move into your new home—who needs that aggravation? But you can make an appointment for a simple oil change. Or maybe a tune-up or new battery. Consider bringing your car to a few different places for these basic services to get an idea of who the best mechanic in town is.

Look For Other Car Services

In addition to a mechanic, you’ll also need to find a gas station and maybe a car-washing or detailing service as well. Once you’ve established a relationship with a good mechanic, they should be able to help steer you in the right direction in finding other businesses that will keep your car running smoothly.