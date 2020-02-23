Berkshire Hathaway HomeService California Realty Launches New iBuyer Service to Help Inland Empire Homeowners

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Perrie Mundy Realty Group & California Realty, one of San Bernardino and Riverside counties’ fastest-growing real estate brokerages, has announced a new iBuyer service for local homeowners. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty’s new Offer Optimizer provides homeowners more options to sell their homes than ever before.

“When someone in the Inland Empire wants to sell their home—whether they live in Redlands, Beaumont, Moreno Valley, Riverside or Corona—they can now push a button and receive multiple offers instantly,” says Dave Corey, co-owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Perrie Mundy Realty Group & California Realty. “Offer Optimizer delivers more options for our clients, combined advice and local expertise, to help homeowners maximize their selling opportunity.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty’s new iBuyer platform helps those thinking about selling compare every option.

“Any homeowner can quickly see what it means to sell their home to an iBuyer, sell their home on the open market or even choose not to sell,” Corey says. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty is partnering with zavvie, whose Offer Optimizer™ Suite technology connects agents and their clients to iBuyers.

The new iBuyer service that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty is launching is new to the Inland Empire. Local homeowners will now have the ability to receive multiple offers instantly—all in one place.

“We want our clients to make the best choice for their circumstances,” says Corey. “Research tells us that homeowners want the help of a professional real estate agent when they sell, including when they sell to an iBuyer. We are giving our clients what they are asking for: all the options and someone on their side throughout the entire process.”

Corey points to a recent iBuyer study that found that 41 percent of all sellers would consider an iBuyer offer. Among those considering an iBuyer offer, 92 percent still want to be represented by a professional real estate agent.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Perrie Mundy Realty Group & California Realty has one of the most recognized and trustworthy brands in the real estate industry. The brokerage operates five offices throughout San Bernardino and Riverside counties, with agents known for providing exceptional real estate services in the Inland Empire.

Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of zavvie, says, “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Perrie Mundy Realty Group & California Realty is known for innovation, while providing its clients with the advice and local expertise that has made it one of the Inland Empire’s fastest-growing firms. By expanding their real estate services with Offer Optimizer, they are giving locals exactly what they want. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty agents are setting a higher bar for how homes are sold in the Inland Empire.”

Hornung notes the online tools that zavvie provides are current, reliable and packed with market-specific data so homeowners can make informed decisions with the guidance of a professional agent.



For more information, please visit zavvie.com/bhhscalifornia or www.bhhs.com/perrie-mundy-realty-group-ca332.