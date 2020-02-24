Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation Presents $3,000 Donation to Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ®, recently presented a check for $3,000 to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, based in Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y.Â The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley is dedicated to alleviating hunger while preventing the waste of wholesome food. It is a branch of theÂ Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New YorkÂ and a member ofÂ Feeding America, the national food bank network.

“We are grateful to everyone at The Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation for their commitment to the health and well-being of families in our region,” says Paul Stermer, director of the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley. “Partnerships like this are essential to addressing food insecurity here at home.”

Working in partnership with the food industry, the Food Bank collects large donations of unmarketable but still edible food, and distributes it to charitable agencies feeding hungry people in a six-county region.Â Last year, the Food Bank provided more than 16 million pounds of food to 400 member agencies in Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Rockland, Sullivan and Putnam counties. To find out more about supporting or volunteering for the Food Bank, please call (845) 534-5344 or visitÂ www.foodbankofhudsonvalley.org.

Since 2014, the Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley.Â As concerned members of the communities it works in, the Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens everywhere.

For more information, please visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.