Canada’s Largest Real Estate Board to Offer CoreLogic Matrix

CoreLogic® has announced it has signed an agreement with the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) to offer Matrix™ as another interface to its multiple listing platform.

With 56,000 active members, TRREB operates the largest Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in Canada. Including existing contracts, Matrix will soon be available to over 80 percent of Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) members. Matrix is North America’s most popular multiple listing platform, with more than 820,000 current users in most major markets across the United States and Canada, according to CoreLogic.

“This is an exciting time for our members and our partner board members as well,” says TRREB President Michael Collins. “We have been working with CoreLogic for quite some time to offer the Matrix option, and we will be providing more details and timing information as the project moves forward.”

“As part of our vision for the reinvented MLS, we promised multiple MLS front ends, and our agreement with CoreLogic is the first step in delivering on that promise,” says John DiMichele, TRREB CEO. “CoreLogic is a terrific technology provider to help TRREB achieve its goals.”

TREBB is a longstanding client of Clareity® Security solutions by CoreLogic. In addition to Matrix, TREBB will implement the Clareity Single Sign-On Dashboard to simplify access to its expanded range of member services.

“We’re very excited to expand our relationship with one of Canada’s premier real estate boards,” says Chris Bennett, executive leader of CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions. “CoreLogic has developed a center of excellence serving North America’s largest, most progressive real estate markets with high-performance enterprise solutions. We’re delighted to work with TREBB to enhance the services available to its members.”

