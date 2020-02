Motion-Activated Lights Can Make Your Property Safer and More Secure

Objects you can’t see, snow and ice, wild animals and trespassers can make your yard dangerous at night.

Motion-activated lights can help you avoid hazards and alert you to potential threats.

Sensors detect heat waves from people, animals and objects and cause lights to turn on for a set period of time.

Lights can help your family and guests avoid slip-and-fall accidents and frighten away wild animals or intruders.

The range and distance can be adjusted to prevent false alarms.

Motion-activated lights are relatively inexpensive and easy to install.

Use as many as you need to cover your yard, driveway, front walkway, steps, porch, deck, patio, gates and shed.