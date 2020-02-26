Why You Should Take Your Time on the Final Walk-Through

You’re probably eager to close on your new home and start unpacking, but don’t rush through the final walk-through.

That’s your last chance to make sure the seller has made agreed-upon repairs, look for damage you missed at the viewing and to make sure everything works properly.

The walk-through may be a few days before closing or the same day.

Refer to the purchase agreement and inspection report. Note any problems and take photos.

For a minor problem, the seller may give you money to cover repairs.

For an expensive issue, you can delay the closing or put money in escrow to give the seller after it’s been fixed.