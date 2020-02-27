Howard Hanna Taps Lion & Orb as First Agency of Record

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has announced Lion & Orb, a real estate public relations firm, as its first public relations agency of record in the company’s 63-year history. Howard Hanna predicts record growth through 2020.

“We knew when selecting a public relations firm that we needed a partner who both values innovation and has a deep knowledge of the real estate industry. Lion & Orb is the perfect partner to support us as we highlight the value that we bring to homebuyers, home sellers, and real estate agents,” says Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Hanna Holdings, Inc. encompasses Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; Hanna Financial (Howard Hanna Mortgage Services, Barristers and Howard Hanna Insurance Services); Howard Hanna Relocation & Business Development; Hanna Commercial Real Estate; and Chartwell Real Estate Auctions. The brokerage transacted over $24 billion in sales volume in 110,000 real estate sides in 2019.

“Howard Hanna is the No. 1 independent brokerage in the country,” says Audie Chamberlain, founder and CEO of Lion & Orb. “From our first discussion with both Hoby and Helen [Hanna Casey], I knew immediately that our values aligned and our missions were the same: empower the most professional real estate agents in the country to provide the best possible service to home shoppers. We are very excited to partner with the Howard Hanna family of companies, and to be part of their growth through 2020 and beyond.”

Lion & Orb will focus on media relations, listing publicity, strategic development and brand awareness for Howard Hanna.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.