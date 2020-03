Editor’s Note: Due to reader interest in a recent interview with Michael LaRocque, broker/owner of LaRocque & Co., REALTORS® in Cocoa, Fla., here, LaRocque offers additional insight into the firm’s internet lead program and creating “customers for life” in this insightful video.



Region Served: East Coast of Central Florida

Years in Real Estate: 20

Number of Offices: 1 brick and mortar, 2 virtual

Number of Agents: 37



You can learn more about LaRocque’s success with realtor.com® leads here.