Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties Offers New iBuyer Service to Help Homeowners

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has announced a new iBuyer service for homeowners. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties’ new Offer Optimizer provides homeowners throughout the state more options to sell their homes than ever before.

“Nevada homeowners who want to sell their home can now push a button and receive multiple offers instantly,” says Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “Offer Optimizer makes sure we provide our clients with the most options, combined with the help of an experienced and trusted agent, to help them maximize their selling opportunity.

“Homeowners want to see what an iBuyer will offer. We can show them what it looks like to sell their home to an iBuyer, sell their home on the open market or they can choose not to sell,” Stark says.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is partnering with zavvie, whose Offer Optimizer™ Suite technology connects real estate sales executives and their clients to iBuyers.

The new iBuyer service that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is launching is new to the state. Local homeowners will now have the ability to receive multiple offers all in one place.

“Consumers want choices, and our new iBuyer service gives them the most choices available in the marketplace,” adds Gordon Miles, president and COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “We know from research that homeowners want the help of a professional real estate sales executive when they sell, including when they sell to an iBuyer. We are giving consumers what they are asking for: all the options along with a professional agent to guide them throughout the entire process.”

Miles notes a recent iBuyer study found that 41 percent of all sellers would consider an iBuyer offer. Among those considering an iBuyer offer, 92 percent still want to be represented by a professional real estate agent.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has one of the most recognized and trustworthy brands in the real estate industry.

Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of zavvie, says, “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is known for engaging new technologies and innovative marketing programs, making it one of the largest real estate companies in the state. By expanding their real estate services with Offer Optimizer, they are giving their clients more options than their competitors. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is setting a new bar for how homes are sold in Nevada.”

Hornung notes the online tools that zavvie provides are current, reliable and packed with market-specific data so homeowners can make informed decisions with the guidance of a professional agent.

For more information, please visit zavvie.com/bhhsnv or www.bhhsnv.com.