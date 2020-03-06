Pros and Cons of Having a Master Bathroom

Many people love the idea of an “en suite” bathroom but discover unexpected downsides.

Nighttime trips to the bathroom can be safer and quieter if you don’t have to walk down the hall.

Having your own bathroom can also keep you organized and prevent fights with family members.

But, if your house doesn’t have enough other bathrooms, family members may use yours and infringe on your privacy.

And if you and your significant other have different schedules, one may have trouble sleeping while the other gets ready for work.

Finally, don’t count on a master bathroom to help you sell your house. It may or may not be a factor.