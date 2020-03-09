When do you ask for help?

I recently posted this question on Facebook: What was the final straw that made you want to ask for help for your real estate business?

I was specifically looking for the trigger—that turning point or that moment that someone knew they needed to ask for help.

Content Square 1.

Take a moment and think about the people in your life that, in your opinion, are successful. Did they get to that level of success alone, or did they have someone help guide them along the way? Chances are, they had a coach helping them figure out how to avoid pitfalls and costly mistakes while helping them rise to success.

We’ve all heard about professional athletes and teams and how they don’t just get to where they are on their own. They have all had help! With real estate teams specifically, many of them have a real estate coach.

Many people answered my question the same way. They said they were looking for someone to help them get organized, to show them great systems and processes, and for access to people to help them get everything in place. Some people said they were drowning! They were looking for a way to reduce their workload and find help developing their processes and systems. Another person said they needed to change something to make his numbers grow—he felt stuck producing the same numbers year after year. Others simply said they wanted to get a coach because they knew other successful REALTORS® around them were being coached.

Content Square 2.

When looking for a coach, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

Look for a customized coaching program that will be specific to your needs and your business. Don’t settle for a one-size-fits-all system. Realize that you will be pushed and held accountable, and be willing and open to changes and direction that will come from your coach.

Having a coach adds that little (or big) something extra that you need to reach your goals. I know that in my own experience, having a coach was the only way I was able to reach a fitness goal I had. At the time, I had little knowledge of nutrition, I didn’t know the correct way to exercise to reach my goal, and I had a history of trying and failing when attempting my goal on my own. I knew an acquaintance of mine had reached a similar fitness goal, and I knew she had a coach. So, I called him and ended up working with him…and I reached my goal!

Content Square 3.

The best part of working with a coach wasn’t just the results I achieved; it was learning that I was still the one in control and I was the one still choosing to follow or not follow his advice. The hardest part was learning to let go of my lifelong build-up of bad habits and to trust someone with an entirely new process.