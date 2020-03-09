It’s Oh, So Quiet! Realtor.com New Noise Indicator Enables Home Shoppers to Understand Property Noise Level

There are many things you can determine from a property listing: a home’s size, location, aesthetics, school districts, and much more. However, there are some things you simply can’t see, such as how noisy or quiet a property may be.

Realtor.com® has introduced a new noise indicator feature that provides reliable sound data down to the property level. Understanding the noise level surrounding a property gives consumers another piece of valuable information they need to make confident buying decisions.

Consumer surveys have found that the most important aspects when considering a new home are price, schools, commute, crime and noise. Realtor.com’s noise indicator is a first-of-its-kind feature among national real estate search sites providing home shoppers with data at the property level, where others can only do so at a neighborhood level.

Content Square 1.

“Every homebuyer is different. Some people are at home in a bustling city, while others prefer the peace and quiet of a country farmhouse,” says Rachel Morley, senior vice president, Product Management, realtor.com. “With our new noise indicator, we can provide specific information about whether the property is near a freeway, an airport or a gas station and how that impacts sound levels. This information can help narrow the search and make sure that our users find a home that’s perfect for them.”

The noise indicator works in two ways. First, each property will be assigned a noise rating—high, medium or low. Users will also be able to drill down into sources of noise near each property and view details on a heat map overlay that displays noise sources. The feature takes into account three sources of noise: traffic, airports and local sources like restaurants, gas stations, sports stadiums, schools, and more. These sources are combined to assign each property a rating. Because the new tool can delineate noise levels down to the individual property level, homes in the same neighborhood may have different ratings based on proximity to major roads, hospitals or schools, for example.

Realtor.com empowers consumers with extensive property listings and accurate information to help homebuyers and sellers make confident and informed decisions.

Content Square 2.

Try the noise indicator, now available for properties across the continental U.S. on iOS, Android, web and mobile web.

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.