How to Make a Small Room Seem Larger

Decorating a house can be difficult, especially when rooms are small. Carefully choosing furniture and colors and following some simple strategies can make a tight space feel roomier.

Brighten the Room

Let in as much natural light as possible to make the room feel bigger. One option is to avoid curtains and drapes altogether. If you want privacy, you can choose curtains that are the same color as the walls or sheer or use lightweight blinds.

Light and neutral colors will make the room feel more open. White can reflect light and make a room appear brighter and more spacious. A mirror can also reflect light and a view of the rest of the room, which can make the room feel bigger than it really is.

Content Square 1.

Leave Some Empty Space

When selecting furniture, focus on proportions and design. Don’t push furniture up against the walls, other than a bed. Choose furniture that has legs so empty space will be visible underneath it. Furniture that’s low to the ground will leave a large amount of empty space above and give the room an open feeling. Arrange furniture at an angle or leave some space around it. See-through glass tables will add to the sense of openness.

Emphasize the Vertical and/or Horizontal Dimensions of the Room

A tall shelf or bookcase or another vertical piece of furniture or accessory will draw the eye upward and make the room appear more open. Leave some shelves empty to add to the sense of spaciousness. Painting the ceiling a bright color will encourage people to look upward.

Horizontal shiplap will draw people’s eyes around the room and make the space feel larger. A long table or desk can make the room appear bigger by drawing attention from side to side.

Content Square 2.

Keep Things Simple

If the room has a wood or tile floor, the space will appear larger if you avoid using a rug. If you feel the need to have a rug, choose a small one and avoid a complex pattern.

Keep the room as clutter-free as possible. Incorporate furniture that can serve more than one purpose, such as coffee tables and ottomans with built-in-storage.

Make Your Home Feel Roomier

Choosing furniture and decorations for a small space can be a challenge. The key is to trick the eye into perceiving the room as larger than it really is. Maximizing light, incorporating empty space and drawing the eye around the room, either vertically or horizontally, can make even cramped quarters seem spacious.