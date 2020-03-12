Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Captures Multiple Honors at National Network’s Annual Sales Convention

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents and offices took home multiple honors from the annual Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices international Sales Convention, “Live It 2020,” at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., where real estate professionals from around the global network gathered to sharpen their skills, learn from industry leaders and salute their peers, March 8-10.

Finishing 2019 with a spectacular production record, Southern California-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties earned the Berkshire Elite Circle Award by ranking No. 2 among all companies in the global Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. The company’s Commercial Division placed No. 1 for production among all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commercial Divisions nationwide and abroad, with a total transaction volume of over $400 million.

“Our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties family inspires me every day to make our company the go-to real estate brokerage in our market,” says Mary Lee Blaylock, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “These prestigious annual awards are proof-positive of the excellent service and outstanding client satisfaction our sales professionals provide every day. We are honored to be continually recognized as an Elite brokerage, an accomplishment that would not be possible without our agents, managers, support staff and, of course, our wonderful clients. Congratulations to all on a well-deserved win.”

Two offices placed among the Top 10 for production: Santa Barbara, managed by Kyle Kemp, ranked No. 2, and La Jolla, managed by Nicki Marcellino, ranked No. 4.

“These rankings are impressive, considering the network has more than 1,450 offices in the U.S. and abroad,” Blaylock sas. “Congratulations on a fantastic year, Kyle and Nicki!”

Additionally, five Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties offices and their managers were recognized with the prestigious Round Table Award, which honors top network member offices from each U.S. region, ranked among offices of similar size. The honorees were Diane Hogencamp, Coronado; John Closson, Pacific Palisades; Tim Swan, Brentwood; Nicki Marcellino, La Jolla; and Kyle Kemp, Santa Barbara.



For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.