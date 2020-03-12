Exciting New Initiative Aimed at Engaging Brokers

This January, the start of the new decade also marked the launch of the Broker Engagement Committee and Broker Engagement Council. Comprised of REALTORS® from across the country, these groups will collaborate with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to engage and empower brokers with invaluable resources, enhanced support and the most effective advocacy efforts to serve their needs.

“We put our members first, and brokers play vital leadership roles in real estate,” says NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco. “Brokers who manage offices have needs beyond those of the average member while also navigating a complex, dynamic industry. This major new initiative demonstrates our commitment to serving our broker members and adding value to their businesses.”

Broker engagement is a high priority at NAR, and as a case study of our matrix approach in action, many teams will be involved in this initiative to ensure its success. This includes Member Experience & Engagement, Member Development, Marketing, Communications & Events, and Advocacy.

“Our matrix approach ensures the highest level of cross collaboration within the organization in order to create and deliver the best possible knowledge, resources and experiences to enhance brokers’ success, professionalism and satisfaction,” explains General Counsel and Chief Member Experience Officer Katie Johnson.

The Broker Engagement Committee

Chaired by Tracy Kasper, broker/owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty, with Donna Smith, broker in charge, Garlington office, as vice chair, the 25 committee members are all brokers who manage agents, with diverse backgrounds and industry interests, representing brokerages of every size and shape. Their purpose is to increase broker engagement, representation and feedback regarding NAR’s programs, services and strategic priorities.

“Through a national survey, the committee aims to discover what matters most to brokers,” says Kasper. “Our first step is to ask brokers how they use existing resources and determine where there are gaps. We know we don’t have all the answers and are relying on brokers to tell us how we can serve them most effectively.”

Improving and Expanding Broker Resources

“We already have an amazing array of resources and information on NAR’s website,” explains Kasper, “and are currently evaluating each element. Our goal is to ensure that every resource is current, relevant and easy to access, and to offer compelling tools for brokers of every demographic to help their agents be successful.”

The committee will assess, update and create toolkits covering topics brokers request, from recruiting and training to marketing and insurance. They will also continue to build on topical subjects of value like technology, industry trends and the award-winning Commitment to Excellence program.

Advocating for Brokers and Agents

Advocacy on all levels of government is a primary focus, and the committee aims to strengthen involvement in NAR’s advocacy by providing the information, tools and recognition that engages brokers and their agents.

Kasper adds, “We want brokers to know we are always tracking issues impacting our industry, such as flood insurance and mortgage interest deduction. But we are also vigilant about small business concerns, like the status of agents as independent contractors, and work on their behalf to limit government overreach and legislation overseeing our businesses.”

Learn more and access broker resources at NAR.realtor/brokers.