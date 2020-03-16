HomeSmart International Named to Entrepreneur 2020 Fastest-Growing Franchises List

HomeSmart International has been recognized on the Entrepreneur 2020 Fastest-Growing Franchises list for its ability to scale quickly over the past 12 months. The list recognizes the success of growing franchises and their companies in the United States and Canada.

“We are extremely honored to have been recognized by Entrepreneur for our success as an ever-growing franchising company,” says HomeSmart International CEO and Founder Matt Widdows. “HomeSmart is already off to a stellar start in 2020, and this recognition is proof that our business model is working and will only continue to grow in the years to come.”

HomeSmart International ranked No. 120 on the list of 500 companies and credits its growth to its groundbreaking real estate brokerage model. The company offers agents a wide range of exclusive technology, training opportunities and support services, all while allowing agents to keep 100 percent of their commission. HomeSmart International is constantly expanding across the country, with a current network of over 18,000 agents across 61 franchises in 35 states.

“What makes our franchising model so successful is that it focuses on our people and helps them succeed,” states HomeSmart President Ashley Bowers. “HomeSmart is designed to help agents and brokers break out of traditional real estate norms and achieve their business goals. Whether you are just starting out or are an established business owner, HomeSmart will give you all the tools and resources you need to build the career you want.”



For more information, please visit homesmart.com/franchising/.