CoreLogic: Single-Family Rents Rise 2.9 Percent

According to the CoreLogic January 2020 Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI), rents rose 2.9 percent year-over-year. For the 14th month in a row, the highest increase was in Phoenix, at 6.4 percent, followed by Tucson and Las Vegas, at 5.2 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

1. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. – 6.4 percent

2. Tucson, Ariz. – 5.2 percent

3. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. – 4.9 percent

4. Boston, Mass. – 4.7 percent

5. Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, Mich. – 4.1 percent

6. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, Wash. – 3.5 percent

7. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C. – 3.5 percent

8. Austin-Round Rock, Texas – 3.4 percent

9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. – 3 percent

10. Philadelphia, Pa. – 3 percent

“The single-family rental market benefited from low unemployment rates over the past year, resulting in an increase in rental demand,” says Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic. “However, rents are increasing at about double the rate of inflation, which has negatively impacted affordability.”



