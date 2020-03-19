Daily Facebook Live Events: How to Adapt in Uncertain Times

Despite the widespread uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of tactics and new knowledge that agents can retain from industry experts on how to survive during these uncertain times.

Join the Secrets of Top Selling Agents Facebook Group for advice to keep your real estate business running while minimizing risk to yourself and your clients. Each day, during the week of March 23, real estate’s top experts and industry leaders will be sharing their advice via Facebook Live.

During the daily Facebook Live events, post your questions for the live Q&A to join the discussion on running your business during these uncertain times. Below is a list of topics and times speakers will be live. Text “SECRETS” to 313313 to get a daily text reminder before each event.

Monday 3/23 at 1:00 p.m. EDT



Coronavirus Listing Presentation Cancellations: Don’t Panic, Just Do This Instead, featuring the broker and CEO of The Betts Realty Group, Barbara Betts

Tuesday 3/24 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

7 Ways to Prospect in Uncertain Times, featuring real estate broker, consultant and real estate educator Jim Remley

Wednesday, 3/25 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Navigating Real Estate in Any Market Condition, featuring national real estate coach Sherri Johnson



Thursday 3/26 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

How to Brush Up Your LinkedIn Skills While Quarantined, featuring keynote speaker and author Marki Lemons-Ryhal

Friday 3/27 at 1:00 p.m. EDT

How to Thrive, Not Just Survive, in the Turbulent Times, featuring the president of Real Estate Champions, Dirk Zeller

To listen to any of the daily Facebook Live events next week, join the Secrets of Top Selling Agents Facebook Group to participate. Join today!