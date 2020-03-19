How to Tell If a Home has Good Bones

When viewing a home, especially an older one that might require some updates, buyers will often look for a house that has “good bones.” It’s a term we’re all familiar with, but when it’s time to start viewing properties, you might be asking yourself, “What exactly does that mean?” Here are characteristics to keep in mind when looking for a home with good bones.

Eye on the Infrastructure

No matter how beautiful a house looks on the surface, you want to know what’s going on underneath the hood before making a purchase. If you notice sagging beams or cracking plaster, for example, that could be a sign of problems with the foundation. You’ll also want to take note of when the various systems were last updated, such as plumbing, electrical and heating.

Look at the Layout

Floor plans are usually a good indicator of how well a home was designed. Ideally, there’s a sense of flow throughout the home and each room feels appropriately sized to serve its specific purpose. If it’s easy to envision decorating and how you’ll use each space, that’s usually a good sign because you won’t have to make any significant structural changes to accommodate your lifestyle.

Quality Materials

When you look in the right places, you can usually tell if a high level of quality and craftsmanship went into building a home. For instance, consider how thick the walls are and what type of wood was used for the floors. If a home has been renovated over the years, was it done so using high-end materials?

Architectural Details

Sometimes it’s the little things that make all the difference, like tall ceilings and crown moldings. While these may not be the top features on your list when looking for a luxury property, they are important characteristics because they contribute to a home’s unique sense of character.