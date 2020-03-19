Spring Cleaning: A Checklist for Your Home

Believe it or not, the end of winter is already in sight. While it’s always a good idea to give your home a little TLC this time of year, that’s especially true if you’re planning to put it on the market this spring. Here are a few tips to help you with a thorough spring cleaning that will leave your home looking its best.

Declutter and Donate

One of the most important first steps is to tackle all of the clutter throughout your home, and a good way to do so is to have everyone make a donation pile. Anything that’s no longer being used can certainly be appreciated by another family, from old toys that the kids aren’t playing with anymore to clothes that have been outgrown. You’ll feel good about helping others while also making your home more organized.

Window Washing

It’s always a good idea to have your windows professionally cleaned at least once a year and the spring is an ideal time to have them scrubbed inside and out. You might not even realize that dirt and smudges have accumulated over the course of the year, but you’ll notice the difference when your crystal-clear views are on full display.

Landscape Clean-Up

Whether you make a family activity out of it or call in professionals, a landscape clean-up is likely in order because weeds, leaves and other unwanted debris has a way of collecting in the backyard during the winter. A fresh layer of mulch and pruning trees, shrubs and hedges will go a long way toward beautifying your grounds.

Outdoor Furniture

After being cooped up indoors all winter, everyone can look forward to getting back outside. Thankfully, it’s time to brush off your outdoor furniture and take it out of storage or try revamping your backyard with a new set of loungers and dining table for al fresco entertaining.

Fresh Coat of Paint

Calling in the painters to do some touch-ups around the home can make all the difference. If you’re the type who likes keeping everything in tip-top shape, a fresh coat is always a surefire way to remove the general wear and tear that shows up over the course of the year.