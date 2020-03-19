Taking Advantage of Education This Weekend

Whether your goal is to start your own real estate team or simply to become a better agent, regularly seeking out educational opportunities is essential to growing in your real estate career.

From attending webinars to sitting in on calls with more experienced agents, there is much you can do to further yourself along in your role as a real estate professional. Here are some ways to take advantage of education this weekend:

Attend Webinars

Of course, there is much to be gained from attending seminars in person; however, due to the current state of affairs globally, that simply isn’t an option. Attending online webinars often provides you with information that’s just as valuable as an in-person seminar, despite the fact that no one is physically in front of you. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of webinars, especially with many of them being available to listen to for free.

Speak to Top Agents

Some of your greatest resources are sitting right in your office with you—or, today, just an email or phone call away. Your fellow agents, some with more experience than you may have, can be a wealth of information if you simply ask them questions. Never be afraid to reach out to your colleagues.

Sit in During Calls

Sitting in on calls, especially when you’re a newer agent, can be hugely educational. There is much to learn from the nuances other agents have when dealing with a potential client or finally closing that big deal. Amid the global crisis, this is something that many real estate professionals should try to partake in remotely

Agents, how else are you furthering your real estate education?

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s blog and social media editor. Email him your real estate blog ideas at jdoris@rismedia.com.