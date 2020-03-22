Florida-Based Real Estate House Joins Forces With CENTURY 21 AmeriSouth Realty

Broker/Owner Dan Gullahorn, of CENTURY 21 AmeriSouth Realty, has announced that Real Estate House, a Gulf Breeze, Fla., institution and local real estate brokerage leader since 1990 led by Broker/Owner Grey Burge, has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC and will now operate as CENTURY 21 AmeriSouth Realty.

By merging and operating together under the CENTURY 21® brand, Gullahorn and Burge, as owners of the two CENTURY 21 AmeriSouth Realty companies, will now offer their 51 affiliated agents an industry-leading productivity platform, as well as the marketing, learning, coaching and technology solutions provided by Century 21 Real Estate to help them deliver superior service to real estate consumers interested in the Gulf Breeze area, as well as the Emerald Coast.

“Dan and Grey are fearless leaders who thrive on being relentless on behalf of their affiliated agents and the communities their companies serve,” explains Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “The sales professionals coming to AmeriSouth Realty will know they have in Dan a relentless entrepreneur who will go above and beyond for them and expect they will do the same for their home-buying and home-selling clients.”

CENTURY 21 AmeriSouth Realty is known for always going 121 percent and creating unique, personalized moments along every step of the client relationship. In fact, the company is a seven-time recipient of the prestigious CENTURY 21 Quality Service Award, given to C21® offices who receive superior customer service scores from their home-buying and -selling clients and customers.

“The culture of quality customer service and giving back to the communities in which they live and work that Grey and his team are known for fits in perfectly with our mission, reputation and the collaborative working environment we pride ourselves on,” says Gullahorn. “I’ve known Grey for years, and we look forward to working together on behalf of our affiliated agents and their clients and customers.”

With the merger, CENTURY 21 AmeriSouth Realty gains a powerful foothold into the Gulf Breeze market. The company will have offices at 2400 West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola, and in Gulf Breeze at 3254 Fordham Parkway. Both Gullahorn and Burge expect even more growth in the coming months and years ahead.

“Gulf Breeze has experienced a lot of growth in the last 30 years,” adds Burge. “As an owner with CENTURY 21 AmeriSouth Realty, our agents will be better prepared and equipped to meet the demands of the market moving forward.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.

