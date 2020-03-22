Podcast: Brian Buffini Interviews NAR Chief Economist on Coronavirus Impact

Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Dr. Lawrence Yun discussed the impact of COVID-19 on real estate and the economy in an exclusive interview with Brian Buffini on The Brian Buffini Show podcast. Available now, the two experts weigh in on the state of the housing market, the short- and long-term outlook and how real estate agents can safely serve their clients and community.

In a wide-ranging interview covering a variety of topics, Dr. Yun reveals his belief that a vibrant real estate market should emerge after the coronavirus threat subsides, “even if it takes a little longer to contain it, there are such solid fundamentals for the real estate market, things will play out very well over the long haul.”

Buffini advises real estate professionals to be a reliable source of market information for their clients and use the downtime to enhance their professional skills. He wants everyone to realize that “The sky is not falling. This is a difficult time, but in many ways, it could be our finest hour.”

Yun is a renowned leader in real estate and economics. His extensive research fuels major reports for NAR, which serves a membership of more than 1.4 million REALTORS®. During this interview, Buffini complements Yun with his more than 30 years of real estate expertise, providing much needed clarity in the midst of an uncertain economic situation.

The Brian Buffini Show podcast is now in its fourth year of providing real estate professionals and consumers with Buffini’s insightful observations, along with the views of his well-known guests. The podcast has become recognized as one of the most influential in the industry, with over 7 million downloads.