Reach Out and Coach Someone

If you’re like me, you’re spending a little (or a lot) more time at home lately.

Luckily, I can work from home and stay busy, but I do have a hard time staying active (as far as my fitness goes). I started looking around my house to see what I can access to stay active. I have a StairMaster, I have P90X, some resistance bands, free weights, a yoga ball and mat. I have all the tools I need to stay active…but I’m just not quite sure how I should use them or the best way to move forward. I know what I need to do, I do have all of the information…but it’s making sure that I’m doing everything the right way and the most productive way.

So, what did I do? I reached out to my coach! Yes, I have a fitness coach—someone who has worked with me for the last five years and has helped me achieve many, many fitness goals, some that I never thought were possible!

A lot of real estate agents and teams have coaches. If you are a coach, you probably also have a coach. If you have a coach, have you reached out to them? If you’re a coach, have you reached out to your clients? I know that I have been very happy to have that extra direction and guidance I need, especially during these times of uncertainty, and my coach let me know how to navigate the tools I already had to be successful.

The same is true for real estate—especially now, when things are changing at a rapid pace. My advice is this: Listen to your coaches, and their experience. Learn from them and utilize this opportunity to connect with them. If you don’t have one, and are wondering where to start, you can go to workmansuccess.com/coaching to learn more.

April Critchfield works with real estate team leaders and coaches and is a team member of Workman Success Systems in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is also a REALTOR® in Utah. Contact her at April@WorkmanSuccess.com. For more information about real estate teams or real estate coaching, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.