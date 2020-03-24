How to Search for Homes Remotely

For future homebuyers, especially those who were mid-search when the COVID-19 pandemic started, being able to explore potential homes has drastically changed. As social distancing has increased across the country, and with an unknown time frame of how long this isolation will actually last, many open houses and meetings with agents and sellers have been cancelled. However, just because you can’t see homes in person, doesn’t mean your search needs to end.

Talk to a Real Estate Agent

The real estate business is one of thousands that has had to adjust and adapt during this pandemic. Utilizing social media and today’s technology has given agents the opportunity to communicate with clients in new, virtual ways. If you were planning on attending an open-house or walk-through for a specific property, talk to your agent and see if you can set up a virtual tour. Some agents may even have pre-recorded video tours to share.

Utilize Listing Websites

If you’re looking to explore new properties, your local real estate brokerage and agent websites, and portals like realtor.com and Zillow, feature thousands of listings, categorized by location, price range, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, quality of schools and much more. While you’re stuck at home, take some time to research homes in the areas you are interested in moving to and view information, images and sometimes even virtual tours to expand your home search.

Explore Neighborhoods on Facebook

Deciding on a neighborhood, or simply getting to know the ones you’re interested in moving to, can be tough when you can’t visit it. But don’t fret—social media is here to help. Many communities have Facebooks groups, run by local schools and businesses, parents or individuals to stay connected and share information. Exploring these pages is a great way to get to know a neighborhood, from dining, activities and schools to learning about your potential future neighbors and community.

Your home search may be affected by the current state of this virus, but shouldn’t stop you from exploring potential homes and neighborhoods. With the vast resources available, from experienced real estate agents to the expansive search tools online, future homebuyers have the opportunity to shop around from the comfort of their homes.