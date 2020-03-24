Tips to Successfully Run Your Real Estate Business During the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, has made an unexpected and immediate impact on the world. Businesses large and small, no matter the industry, are transforming, many sending employees home to practice social distancing.

This is no different for real estate companies. Earlier this month, the National Association of REALTORS® issued guidelines to help agents respond to COVID-19’s impact on the real estate industry. In efforts to promote social distancing and other preventative measures, NAR has provided agents with tips for how to conduct business, such as canceling large gatherings and events, limiting open houses and showings, and establishing remote working policies to help close offices.

For real estate agents, open houses, home walk-throughs and meetings with clients have been impacted immensely. In times like these, with most people at home, social media will be a main platform for any type of communication. Staying connected to your clients, future homebuyers and the community on these platforms is vital for agents to keep their businesses running as smoothly as possible during these unpredictable times.

Here are some tips for agents to stay connected during this, or any, pandemic.

Share Useful and Informative Content

As NAR and others keep agents up to date, your clients are in need of pertinent information, especially if the pandemic is interfering in the home-buying process. Keep your clients and followers up to date on the impact of coronavirus on the real estate industry. Share tips for those working from home, such as how to set up a productive home office. For those who are still interacting with the public, share the best practices to stay healthy, limit contact and stock up on necessary items. If you choose to share news articles, double-check your resources to ensure you aren’t spreading misinformation.

Be a Timely and Responsive Resource

Keep lines of communication open and prepare yourself for any questions that may come your way. Share your contact information with your clients and let them know that you are available if they need to reach out. Take the time to carefully read emails, messages and comments on social media and respond in a timely manner. Consider recording a Facebook Live video to answer client questions in real-time. This will not only be helpful to those looking for a resource, but also help you stay relevant.

Provide Virtual Tours and Open Houses

With social distancing, many home tours and open houses are being canceled; however, that doesn’t mean you still can’t provide potential buyers with a similar experience digitally. For your available listings (of course, with permission from the seller), utilize your phone or camera to record walk-throughs. If capable, edit your videos and post alongside your listings and share across all of your social media accounts. Just like a FaceTime conversation with a friend or family member, real estate agents can connect with their prospective clients virtually and in real-time. Most people utilize the internet for their home search to begin with, so offering any additional information, especially in a visual and interactive way, is a great tactic.

Consider Automated Solutions

While you implement these new and useful strategies, don’t let your daily content flow suffer. By automating your posts on social media, you can save time and focus on the needs of your clients and the success of your business during a time when many are struggling. Programs like RISMedia’s ACESocial allow you to consistently post high-quality content across your social media accounts, automatically. By providing your social sphere with ongoing updates, in addition to your newfound efforts, you can dedicate the time you need to adapt to changes in your business strategy.

Though COVID-19 has created challenges for many industries and businesses, it hasn’t taken away the ability to adapt. Implementing these strategies can help your real estate business stay relevant, informative and successful. By making these pertinent changes now, you can ensure your success in the future.

