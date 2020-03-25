Coldwell Banker Real Estate Launches Virtual Education Expo: Guiding Real Estate Industry During COVID-19

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC has announced a Virtual Education Expo series, which will begin at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 26. This virtual conference series aims to help educate real estate professionals on how their businesses can tackle and overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19. This content will be specially curated for real estate professionals. Anyone interested can join here.

The sessions are designed to offer real-time information and guidance from guest speakers in the spirit of knowledge-sharing. A preliminary list of planned topics is included below; the final schedule is subject to change based on the news of the day.

Coldwell Banker brand employees will be conducting Q&A sessions with guests. Sessions will include a mix of the following formats: discussion and Q&A between hosts and guests with expertise on the subject matter; conversations with peers and influencers on current developments in the economy and industry; and best practices to adapt to this changing time.

Content Square 1.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions. Potential topics may include:

How to Market in a Virtual World: Agents in vacation markets or ones who frequently work with foreign buyers have years of experience selling properties virtually. This session will share their tips and tricks, covering valuable tools such as Instagram and Facebook Stories, as well as best practices for video tours or virtual open houses.



Mortgages and Refinancing: A discussion of the current mortgage environment and what that might mean for you and your clients. This topic will include questions and discussions on what we might expect from mortgage lenders.



Properties in Escrow: What questions are you getting from homebuyers and home sellers? We will provide helpful tips on how to respond to clients on either side of the transaction.



A Guide to Working Remote and Working From Home: How can agents adjust to working from home when they’re used to being out and about? Many in our network have worked from home for years and they’ll offer their tips, best practices and advice on adjusting to WFH life.

Reinvest in You – Learning and Products: Liz Gehringer, Coldwell Banker chief operating officer, and Wendy Crane, Coldwell Banker vice president of Learning, will cover the products and services you should know, honing in on specific products and best practices to turn listings from just listed to just sold.



Reinvest in You – Marketing: Jan Loomis, Coldwell Banker national vice president of The Creative Studio, will join David Marine, Coldwell Banker Real Estate chief marketing officer, to cover personal branding, as well as how to leverage national marketing campaigns and storytelling.



Clients for Life: A session with Mike Fischer, Coldwell Banker chief marketing officer of The Studio, about prospecting and building lasting client relationships.

Content Square 2.

Topics are subject to change. Future events are scheduled to take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. EDT. Access all sessions.

“The Coldwell Banker brand has been a leader for the past 114 years,” says Tim Foley, executive vice president of Operations, Coldwell Banker Realty. “Our company was founded in the wake of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake with a mission to bring integrity and stability to the real estate industry. COVID-19 represents an unprecedented circumstance and we are ready to rise to the challenge. We have the resources and talent to educate and lead our industry. Now is the time to come together and support each other to face the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead.”

“In this time of social distancing, virtual connectivity is important,” says Kacie Ricker, national vice president of The Product Studio, Coldwell Banker Realty. “Right now, we’re in unchartered territory, questions abound, and fortunately our network is an excellent source of knowledge and insight. We’re bringing our community together and connecting with the larger industry to help chart the course ahead and guide the future of real estate. We have the tech and tools to help agents thrive in any environment. We remain committed to helping agents live exceptional lives through our Core 4 principles, one of which is coaching to confidence. This Virtual Education Expo series brings these principles to life.”

Content Square 3.

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.