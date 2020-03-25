A Special Message From NAR President Vince Malta

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s News.

In response to the concerns about COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus, the National Association of REALTORS® is providing guidance to help REALTORS® respond to the coronavirus’s potential impact on the real estate industry. Updates from NAR and its response to the coronavirus emergency are available at NAR.realtor/Coronavirus.

