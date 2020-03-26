Search
Round 2: Facebook Live Events for Running Your Business During the COVID-19 Outbreak

By Patty McNease, VP of Brand Marketing for Homes.com

Last week, real estate agents took to the Secrets of Top Selling Agents Facebook Group to discuss with industry insiders how they are coping with the coronavirus and how it is affecting their business. Agents were able to come to the group to ask their questions and engage with one another and industry insiders on how they will be able to keep their business running during these uncertain times.

Thanks to the success from last week, and back by popular demand, Secrets of Top Selling Agents, sponsored by Homes.com, will be hosting a second round of Facebook Live events each day of the week starting Monday, March 30, where some of real estate’s top experts and industry leaders will be sharing their advice live.

During the daily Facebook Live events, post your questions to the live Q&A to join the discussion on running your business during these uncertain times. Below is a list of topics and times speakers will be going live. Text “SECRETS” to 313313 to get a daily text reminder before each event. 

Monday, 3/30 at 1 p.m. EDT 

  • How to Do a Virtual Tour From Your Home, featuring RE/MAX Realty team agent and social media national speaker Sue “Pinky” Benson

Tuesday, 3/31 at 1 p.m. EDT

  • Secrets & Strategies to Successfully Working From Home, featuring RE/MAX REALTOR® and founder of #SoooBoca® Lifestyle & Media Michele Bellisari

Wednesday, 4/1 at 1 p.m. EDT

  • Rebranding Yourself During Challenging Times, featuring REALTOR®, keynote speaker and author Leigh Brown

Thursday, 4/2 at 1 p.m. EDT

  • Coronavirus: How Agents Can Be a Voice of Reason in an Uncertain Time, featuring VP of Content and Marketing at Keeping Current Matters (KCM) David Childers

Friday, 4/3 at 1 p.m. EDT

  • Live Interview: Recapping the State of the Industry, featuring national speaker and author Joe Sesso and CEO of Lab Coat Agents Tristan Ahumada

To listen to any of the daily Facebook Live events next week, join the Secrets of Top Selling Agents Facebook Group to participate. Join today! 

Patty McNease is vice president of Brand Marketing for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.

