Make Your Room Pop With an Accent Wall

Here are four exciting ways you can create an accent wall in your home.
Fabric Wallcovering
Using a textured surface like fabric can help to warm a room up or add depth, depending on what you hope to achieve.
Exposed Brick
An exposed brick wall evokes a sense of character in any setting—from urban to traditional.
Wallpaper
From mesmerizing floral patterns to classic prints, the right wallpaper will bring a room to life while supplementing the existing color scheme.
Bold Paint
The most common way to create an accent wall is to paint one wall an exciting color that complements the rest of the room.