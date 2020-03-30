Constellation Real Estate Group Launches Constellation1

When a business is in the market for new tech, the thought of finding the right products and services can be overwhelming, to say the least. Anyone who has ever Googled “real estate technology” will find that there’s no shortage of companies offering products, solutions and services specifically for the real estate industry.

Constellation Real Estate Group (CREG) heard this challenge in the market, which led to the launch of Constellation1, an all-in-one brand of award-winning front office, back office and data services for brokerages, franchises and MLSs. Constellation1 brings together CREG’s offerings from Real Estate Digital, Emphasys, Constellation Web Solutions, ReloSpec, Birdview and Baynet under one unified brand.

Constellation1 simplifies the process of finding and implementing the right real estate technology by providing a portfolio of solutions tailored to the real estate industry, bringing clarity to a crowded market. Regardless of a brokerage’s, franchise’s or MLS’ technology needs, Constellation1 is of service, providing front office sales and marketing tools, including lead generation and relocation management; back office software like accounting, eSignature and transaction management; and extensive IDX feeds and data sets.

Content Square 1.

“We’ve become the single source for real estate technology by consistently upgrading our existing solutions, investing in our employees and continuing to look for new acquisitions,” says Andrew Binkley, president of Constellation1. “Being able to serve our clients from end to end in their business means they only have to go to one website and call one number to access industry-leading products, services and expertise. We’ve made it easier for our clients to focus on what’s truly important to them: their staff, agents and clients.”

The complete suite of technology and services from Constellation1 is supported by more than 100 employees, with access to more than 500 MLS data feeds and more than 25 million listings annually.

For more information, please visit www.constellation-1.com.