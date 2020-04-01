Why Creating Systems, Not Goals, Is Key to Luxury Real Estate Success

Why does it seem like the most successful luxury real estate agents have more hours in the day than the rest of us?

There are many paths to luxury real estate success, but all paths are paved with reliable systems. We’re constantly told that setting goals is the ultimate key to getting ahead, but something we don’t discuss enough is that pursuing those goals without any systems in place is not only exhausting, but often leads to failure. At the very least, it can lead to the inevitable burnout and infamous turnover real estate is known for.

With that in mind, luxury real estate success is truly the result of efficient systems. Looking for ways to automate your business, like tools that are done-for-you or can operate with little intervention on your part, is one of the easiest ways to maximize your time and results.

Here are a few systems to consider implementing in your luxury real estate practice that can give you the best return on your investment and the fastest route to real estate success:

Automated Social Media Posts

Social media marketing has proven itself to be indispensable these days, but it can take a serious number of hours each week to generate the content necessary to keep your followers both informed and engaged in a consistent and meaningful way.

The mistake most agents make is putting social media on the backburner when their schedules get too busy. However, this is one of the easiest parts of your business to automate. One option is hiring a social media manager online, which can help you create area-specific content that appeals to your market and feeder markets. With plenty of online platforms available to hire freelancers, finding someone to manage your social media is easier now than ever.

If you’re a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, you can take advantage of The Institute’s strategic partnership with RISMedia, which automatically provides agents with specific luxury real estate social media posts. You’ll be able to access thousands of articles, newsletters and videos that will save you an incredible amount of time, which you can then devote to more pressing aspects of your business and doing what you do best. You can also make use of their drip email platform, which is a fun and unique way to keep your prospects plugged in with real estate-related topics while freeing you up to concentrate on your clients.

Lead Management Systems

Fortunately, there are numerous programs out there that can help you streamline your business and patch up those holes through which critical portions of your business could potentially fall.

Lead tracking software, automated lead routing and automated email drip campaigns all have their place in reducing the manual effort necessary to steer and grow your business and achieve real estate success.

These options free you up to concentrate on the areas of your business that need your immediate personal attention, and allow you to keep on top of leads and events that otherwise may have slipped through the cracks simply because you were overextending yourself.

Done-for-You Marketing

Marketing yourself, as well as your listings, is easily the most time-consuming aspect of any luxury real estate practice, and is usually the one people feel most mystified about. How do you find the time for high-quality marketing while you’re out in the field networking, negotiating, showing properties, managing vendors, and possibly even managing a full team of agents?

While, again, there are plenty of available freelancers online and in your community, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialists are given access to a number of programs that can automate a lot of the heavy lifting that would ordinarily accompany traditional marketing strategies.

With your certification, you’ll be able to utilize WE Prospecting, for example, allowing you to customize a mailing list of precisely targeted and qualified leads, comprised of affluent individuals throughout your market to promote your listings and grow your network.

You’ll also be able to make use of our extensive product platform, REAL Marketing, which enables you to create high-quality, professionally designed luxury print marketing pieces at the touch of a button, saving you both time and energy.

Additionally, our done-for-you, downloadable Luxury Market Reports give you the insights you need to stay ahead of marketing trends throughout the U.S. and Canada, and deliver a monthly analysis of over 40 different luxury markets in North America, increasing your ability to achieve the real estate success you’re striving for. This is a unique way to position yourself as an authority in your market, and an easy way to keep email contacts and social media followers engaged.

Looking for more ways to fast-track your luxury real estate success? If you’re serious about generating more income, growing your network and having the kind of luxury real estate career that most agents only dream of, we encourage you to join us at our next Luxury Live event. These events give you the opportunity to earn your Certified Luxury Home Specialist designation and to gain insights from top-performing agents worldwide. See our Luxury Live schedule.