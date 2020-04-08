Search
Short on Storage Space? Here Are Some Ways to Stay Organized

Figure out what items you need. Don’t hold onto things just because of sentimental value or because you might need them “someday.”

Separate items by rooms and areas according to their function. This will allow you to create an organizational system both you and your kids can understand and adhere to.

Use empty closet space beneath hanging clothes for a shoe rack or dresser.

Buy shelving units to use in rooms or closets. Arrange belongings in boxes, baskets or containers that are easy to stack.

Install wall hooks to hang pans and other items.

Look for furniture with built-in storage.

Use empty space under furniture for storage, but keep it neat and organized.

