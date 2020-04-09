5 Ways to Replace Face-to-Face Client Contact

Relationships are the key to a successful real estate business. With social distancing guidelines in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, real estate agents must learn to maintain those professional relationships without the lunch meetings or in-person contact.

It’s still possible to show clients and fellow business owners you’re there for them, without physically being there. Check out these five ways to replace face-to-face contact while still strengthening connections with your database.

Mail Call

Send a simple token to let people know you are thinking of them. A deck of cards or other card games like UNO, Go Fish or Old Maid are easy to send and can be a great relief for boredom.



Virtual Hello

Create and send a short, personalized video for each of your clients. Add a small detail that makes them feel special. If you think it is appropriate, be a little silly and have some fun with your creation.

Meals on Wheels

Arrange to have your client’s favorite food delivered to their door. Many local restaurants are starting delivery service to combat the shutdown of their dining rooms. As a bonus, you can help out your smaller neighborhood restaurants by seeing if this is something they offer.



Drop It

If your local health authority has not issued a “shelter in place” order, you can simply drop off whatever item you were already planning to bring to your clients, meaning leave it on their porch or in their mailbox. Text afterwards to alert them of your “visit.”



Action Without Interaction

Purchase a digital iTunes or Amazon gift card and send to your clients to let them know they should have a movie night on you! With some theatrical releases coming out on streaming services, you can bring the movie theater right to your clients’ living rooms.

It is important to follow the guidelines presented by all agencies and health officials to keep both you and those who are important to you safe. For more ideas, tips and information about continuing to serve your clients and your family during this challenging time, check out our Buffini & Company Bonus Resources.