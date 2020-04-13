The Best Tech for Keeping Your House Clean

Smart home technology can improve many aspects of our lives, from entertaining to lowering energy usage. These days there’s perhaps no greater benefit than the ability to keep your living space clean. While maintaining a healthy and germ-free environment is always important, it’s now a top priority in order to stay safe. Here are a few of the ways that the latest home technology can assist in this effort.

Smart Faucets

Faucets have a tendency to collect more germs than the rest of the home, with everyone touching them on a regular basis. While you might be washing your hands often, any germs that are on your hands when you turn the sink on will spread there. That’s why a touch-free faucet that turns on and off with motion sensors or voice commands can help to reduce the spread of germs in your home.

Air Purifier

At the time of writing this, the jury is still out as to whether the coronavirus can be transmitted through airborne particles. While the WHO organization has stated that initial evidence suggests the virus is not suspended in the air for extended periods of time, it can’t hurt to have an air purifier with HEPA filtration in your home. In theory, these advanced systems would be able to remove any virus particles from the air.

Steam Cleaners

One concern that’s been raised in the media is that the virus could potentially get on your clothes and then brought into your home. While this does not appear to be a common means of transmission, there’s still a lot of research to be done before a definitive conclusion is made. In the meantime, you can breathe easy with a steam cleaner like the Samsung AirDresser, which is touted for being able to eliminate 99.9 percent of virus particles.

Smart Security

Many high-end homeowners rely on their smart security systems to keep them safe, but they probably didn’t expect it could help to keep them safe from a virus. When considering that you can unlock your door without touching the deadbolt or instruct a delivery driver to leave a package at the door without having to interact directly, these state-of-the-art systems are giving us a whole new reason to appreciate them.