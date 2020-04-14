Earn Your C2EX Brokerage Endorsement

NAR PULSE—Find out how when you sign up for the Commitment to Excellence webinar on April 17 at 9:30 a.m. CT. Learn how this award-winning platform empowers REALTORS® to demonstrate their professionalism and commitment to conducting business at the highest standards. Don’t miss out, register today!

Boutique Brokerage Uses RPR Widget to Capture Leads

Even though boutique brokerage Lila Delman hails from the smallest state of Rhode Island, they’re big on using their website to attract leads. They do it thanks to their “What’s My Home Worth?” input bar, which is powered by RPR’s Broker AVM widget, and it helps them collect both warm and cool leads.

Access the Right Tools, Right Now

In this uncertain time, the National Association of REALTORS® relaunched the Right Tools, Right Now Program, offering FREE or reduced-cost resources to REALTORS®, including DocuSign eSignature services: a three-month free and 25 percent off prepaid annual account for new subscribers. In efforts to help your business right now, we’ve also implemented a new hotline to answer any of your questions and concerns. Just call 800-874-6500 to be connected with a representative who can help.