5 Easy Ways to Spruce Up Your Home’s Exterior

Whether you’re selling your home or just looking to make some simple updates, curb appeal matters. Thankfully, updating your home’s exterior doesn’t have to be expensive or time consuming. From following a smart maintenance routine to adding a splash of personality, you can spruce up your home’s exterior in no time.

Maintain Your Lawn

Your front lawn is a focal point to your home, making it one of the most important spaces to maintain. If your grass is overgrown or your trees and shrubs are dead, the first impression of your home may not be a good one. Mow your lawn, trim your trees and bushes, rake or blow leaves out of your yard, and remember to sweep any walkway, porch or front steps you may have leading to your front door.

Add Flower Pots and Window Boxes

In addition to a clean lawn, florals play an important role in curb appeal. Maybe you don’t have the best luck with gardens, or there just isn’t enough space. Adding flower pots to your steps or porch is a great way to add a pop of color to your doorstep. Window boxes are another great option if you don’t have space for a garden or potted plants. Even hanging plants in your exterior entryway will liven up the look.

Paint Your Front Door

Florals don’t have to be the only pop of color you add to your home’s exterior. Painting your front door in a bright, vivid color is a great and modern way to spruce up your home. Consider the color of your home and the aesthetic you want to present when choosing a color. If you belong to an HOA, refer to the regulations and guidelines.

Clean Your Windows

Of course, this is something every homeowner should do when maintaining their home. However, the outside of the windows are often overlooked. Cleaning the outside of your windows will not only boost the curb appeal, but also allow brighter, natural light to enter the interior of your home, which is great for daily life as well as showing your home. Wipe them down with a microfiber towel —a combination of dish soap and water has the best and clearest results.

Add a Seating Area

Whether your porch or yard is large or small, having a small space where people can relax and enjoy the outdoors is an easy and cost-effective way to elevate curb appeal. Chairs, benches and even a small table add an inviting touch to your home. Be smart when choosing your outdoor furniture regarding size, color and plans for placement and spacing.

Boosting your curb appeal doesn’t have to be hard or costly. A little bit of time, care and minimal spending is all it takes to take your home’s exterior from drab and dreary to bright and lovely.