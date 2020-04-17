How to Hang Wall Art Like a Pro

Hanging artwork is an art form in itself. Too high or too low can throw off the dimensions and design of an entire room. Whether you want a simple frame, a statement piece or a gallery wall, you want to ensure that your artwork is hung properly, securely and adds a touch of your personality and style without disrupting the room’s aesthetic. If you choose to take on this task without help from a professional, here’s some steps that can help you.

Choose the Right Size

Are you planning to hang a piece of artwork behind your couch or over your bed? How about down the hallway or in the kitchen? No matter where you plan to display your artwork, you want to be sure the size fits the space and everything in it, taking furniture or architecture into consideration.

Plan the Positioning

One of the most important factors in interior design is planning; his includes not only the artwork itself, but also how and where you plan to hang it. Cut paper or cardboard to the same size and dimensions of your artwork. This trick can help determine where the piece will best fit or how to position a gallery wall.

Content Square 1.

Select a Hanger

Nails, hooks and wires…oh my! With different options for hanging artwork, it is important to remember the size and weight of the piece, as well as the type of wall you want to place artwork on. For heavier frames, a wire and sturdy nail (or multiple nails) is the way to go. For lighter frames or canvas prints and paintings, consider a smaller nail and anchored hook.

Hang at Eye Level

You never want to hang your artwork too high or too low. However, finding a height that meets everyone’s requirements is tough, as some people are taller or shorter than others. The average human eye level, however, is about 57 inches from the floor. If you place the center of a painting at this height, it will likely be the most pleasing to the aesthetic of a room.

Content Square 2.

You don’t have to be an interior designer or an engineer to figure out the right way to hang your artwork. Though it does take some mathematics and an eye for design, you can bring aesthetic and style to your home with ease.