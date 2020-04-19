The Bonus of Tradesmen in a Networking Circle

Referral networking is an age-old method of relationship-building and business creation. What is often missed for the REALTOR® is the value of tradesmen.

Tradesmen come into contact often with real estate listing opportunities at the earliest point, but since they live by the hourly clock for productivity, getting them to an old-style referral networking meeting may not be an easy task.

As an example: The house I sit in has dirty concrete and needs some pool repairs. I need a pressure-washing contractor and a pool guy/gal. As I prepare to sell this property, I will call upon these tradesmen at the earliest point in the preparation process. Without a doubt, I will drop the hint that I am planning to sell the house.

If either tradesman were in your referral networking circle, and you had built top-of-mind awareness relationships with them, they would be excited to give you the hot lead opportunity that has come their way. Having lots of professionals “bird-dogging” for you is a very positive thing.

ReferralBook.com is an easy-to-use online application to build your referral network digitally. It has no requirements of weekly meetings, which is very friendly to tradesmen. The cost is zero for the REALTOR®, because they are acting as Circle Builders (Founders). As a matter of fact, Referral Book will pay the REALTOR® to build the circle. The cost to Circle Members is only $99 annually.

Referral Book is perfectly suited to accommodate the normal membership of bankers, mortgage brokers, insurance agents, stockbrokers and the like, but it is equally important to accommodate tradesmen. In a recent meeting with a national real estate coach, he told me that each family in America encounters three real estate transactions annually. Wouldn’t you love to build a team of advocates who are on the front line of real estate opportunities before the homeowner lists their house?

Referral Book is a tool for real estate agents to build B2B relationships, founded upon referral exchanges. At this time of the coronavirus, when it is incumbent upon us all to help our neighbor and our local businesses, Referral Book is the perfect tool to begin building those relationships today.