Agents Turn to CRS Data’s Property Data, Mapping Tools as Coronavirus Restrictions Tighten

New webinar, increased support helps agents create better virtual experiences



CRS Data, a provider of property tax data in the U.S., is sharing webinars and customer support tools to help real estate agents adjust to increased restrictions due to coronavirus. While CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite has always been a go-to resource for agents across the U.S., their property data tools have become more vital than ever before as agents look to create a better, smarter virtual shopping experience for buyers.

In addition to CRS Data’s trusted Help Desk, the team is offering a free webinar for real estate agents: Optimizing Your Realty Business in the Age of Coronavirus. As the provider of one of the most highly used data tools available to real estate agents, the webinar shares ways agents can navigate the near-term downturn and prepare to optimize sales as the virus continues to impact the economy. The CRS Data team is calling for ongoing questions to inform new tools and webinars as they help agents adjust to new restrictions that prevent or limit in-person experiences to sell and buy property.

“We have been humbled and saddened by the impacts of the coronavirus across our country and to our real estate industry,” said Matt Casey, CEO of CRS Data. “Our MLS Tax Suite product is uniquely positioned to help agents prepare for ongoing impacts to the market and economy, and ultimately weather this storm as successfully as possible using the property data and mapping capabilities they have at their fingertips. We’re committed to doing what we can right now to support them during this downturn.”

Agents are looking for ways to bring the buying experience to life, according to CRS Data’s Help Desk team, which is fielding calls from agents who are looking for new ways to help their clients. The right tools and features can make an impact. For instance, mapping tools help agents show the distance between a home and a local pool house or community center. Various map views can give buyers a better sense of their community and neighborhood.

CRS Data’s first webinar focuses on helping agents create a virtual experience. Topics include improving and optimizing prospecting and creative ways to customize and brand reports. The team will introduce new webinars that focus on mapping capabilities and layers tools, calculating the value of home additions and exploring ways to leverage neighborhood data and area statistics.

“This is an uncertain time that has brought changes to the real estate market that are uncharted, so it’s more important than ever to step up to the plate with solutions that offer real direction and purpose right now,” said Casey. “We are calling for questions from real estate agents, which our team will directly use to design ongoing webinars and support tools.”

CRS Data is committed to creating long-term partnerships with their customers, offering custom solutions, a variety of training opportunities and providing personable customer support for their members. Agents can share questions by emailing aflett@crsdata.com.

Across the U.S., the team now services its MLS Tax Suite to more than 100 MLSs.

For more information, please visit www.crsdata.com.

