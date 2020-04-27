HomeSmart International Launches New Franchise in the Florida Panhandle

HomeSmart International, one of the largest and top-producing real estate franchisors in the country, has launched its newest franchise, HomeSmart Sunshine Realty, in Pensacola, Fla. Under the leadership of Owner Rick Musto and Designated Broker Bob Gray, HomeSmart Sunshine Realty will bring HomeSmart International’s revolutionary 100-percent-commission-model to agents throughout the Florida Panhandle.

Musto is already well accustomed to what running a successful HomeSmart franchise looks like, as he is the owner and designated broker at HomeSmart Realty Brokers in Atlanta, Ga. In late 2019, Musto hired Gray, a veteran Pensacola entrepreneur, to help him launch HomeSmart Sunshine Realty.

Agents who join HomeSmart Sunshine Realty will get to experience HomeSmart International’s high-value, low-cost brokerage model which provides them with a wide range of benefits including proprietary transaction management software and other innovative technologies, top-notch training opportunities and personalized agent support services. Not only do HomeSmart agents get access to these benefits, but they also take home 100 percent of the commission they earn, all for just a low monthly fee.

Content Square 1.

“Opening my second HomeSmart franchise in Pensacola made perfect sense, as the Florida Panhandle is a great market that is fully ready to experience the HomeSmart brokerage model,” stated Musto. “Our transaction model will provide a one-stop-shop for all things real estate, and once agents start experiencing the HomeSmart difference, they won’t ever want to leave.”

Musto and Gray see a bright future ahead for HomeSmart Sunshine Realty. Gray said that he is “tenaciously recruiting new agents” with plans of seeing 100 agents join their team after a year and reaching 500 agents within their first five years of being in business. The owner/broker team also will be offering training and education opportunities throughout the year, which will be available to both HomeSmart agents and all other agents in Pensacola and the surrounding communities.

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.

