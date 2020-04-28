Facebook Live: Realtor.comÂ® Discusses 3D Tours and Virtual Opens

This week, join the Facebook Live series “The Huddle,” hosted byÂ realtor.comÂ® with RETechnology, as Matterport and realtor.comÂ® discuss pivoting to new tools that let you capture the interest of qualified buyers onÂ realtor.comÂ®, schedule a walk through right on the site and lead customers room by room with a 3D tour.

What: Realtor.comÂ® Facebook Live Series “The Huddle With RETechnology” â€” 3D Tours and Virtual Opens

When: Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. PT

Where: Tune in here.

Who: Andrew Dorn, national speaker, realtor.comÂ®; Marilyn Wilson, founding partner of WAV Group and RETechnology.com; Jenny Wemert, COO of Wemert Group Realty; and Emily Smith, team leader of Wemert Group Realty.

For more information, please visit www.move.com.