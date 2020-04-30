Tweaking Your Scripts to Communicate Your Value During a Pandemic

As most U.S. states are succeeding in flattening the curve, there is a countrywide debate about when it’ll be safe to start reopening the economy. Some states, including Texas and Georgia, have already begun allowing nonessential workers to return to their jobs. However, wearing masks and social distancing is likely to continue through the summer.

If you haven’t already, it’s time for you to adjust your scripts to address the current crisis that’s likely to continue for months to come. As the economy slowly reopens, more buyers and sellers will enter the market, and they’ll want to know that you’re the person who’ll be able to guide them through the many challenges that COVID-19 will still present.

Here are a few ways to tweak your scripts to communicate your value during this pandemic:

Express empathy. Reaching out to prospective clients in the current climate demands a delicate touch. Perhaps the most important thing to get across to potential clients is that you’re sensitive to their individual needs during this difficult time. Real estate is a highly personal industry and clients will want to be put at ease when they’re handling one of the biggest transactions of their lives during an extremely stressful moment in history.

Demonstrate your knowledge. You can help put your clients’ and prospective clients’ minds at ease by showing them how knowledgeable you are about the local market. Also, communicate the fact that you’ve been forging ahead during this time with (almost) business as usual. Mention how you’re easily overcoming obstacles because you’ve been using remote tools for years.

Inspire action. At the end of the day, your job is to bring on new clients and continue closing on properties. Although many buyers, sellers and, yes, even other real estate professionals may be hesitant to set up appointments during this time, you’ll have an advantage if you offer concrete times to meet with folks. Even if it’s in July or August, make sure the time and date is set up, as this will serve the dual purpose of lining up business for you for months to come.

Agents, how else are you changing up how you communicate with current and prospective clients?

